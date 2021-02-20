Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 214,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $197.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

