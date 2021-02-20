Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.99. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $226.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

