Zacks: Analysts Expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.16). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 275,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,295. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.