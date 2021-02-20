Zacks: Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.66. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $409.14 million, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

