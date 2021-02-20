Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $457.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.50 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $771.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

