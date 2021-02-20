Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

