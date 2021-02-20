Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $72.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.65 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $36.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $329.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $347.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $376.70 million to $555.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

RARE traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.14. The company had a trading volume of 656,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,456 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

