Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.39. AXIS Capital reported earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

