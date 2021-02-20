Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 4,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

