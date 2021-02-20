Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post sales of $185.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.77 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $201.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $730.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.17 million to $732.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $752.33 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $766.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.92, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.