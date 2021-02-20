Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

