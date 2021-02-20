Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.52). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

