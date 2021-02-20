Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $6.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $6.65 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.76 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.56. 2,989,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $120.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,152,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 175,017 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.