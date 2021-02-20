Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $102.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

