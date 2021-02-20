Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.15 Million

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce $27.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $30.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $98.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.25 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBIO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

HBIO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 60,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

