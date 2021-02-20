Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

POWI stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In related news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,393,307. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

