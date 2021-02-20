Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,401,000 after purchasing an additional 281,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $139.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.13. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

