Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $6.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.40 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $26.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $26.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,349,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,197. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

