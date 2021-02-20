Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce $66.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.97 million. Wingstop reported sales of $55.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $281.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $290.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $325.11 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $338.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

Shares of WING traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. 664,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,340. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

