Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Sell

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

KRG opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.