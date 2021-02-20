Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

SITE opened at $161.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.49.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

