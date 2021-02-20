Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to Hold

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

