Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $152.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx reported a narrower loss year over year and sales surpassed the year-ago quarter’s figure in the fourth quarter of 2020.The company’s drug, Crysvita, continued to drive sales. In June 2020, the company received two FDA approvals —Dojolvi (UX007) for fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvitain tumor-induced osteomalacia. The approvals will continue to drive sales in future quarters. It continues to advance three gene-therapy clinical programs, DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia, DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and UX701 for Wilson disease. However, being a new commercial company with lower revenues, any setback could flare up operating expenses and increase the need for additional quarters. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.44.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

