Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Sell

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

VCRA stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $181,600.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $471,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 158.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

