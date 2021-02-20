Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario."

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

GFL stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 483,649 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,460,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

