Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Buy

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $189.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBB. Stephens raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.65. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

