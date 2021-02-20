Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Buy

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIEN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of SIEN opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

