Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Buy

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

SRC opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $20,323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after purchasing an additional 183,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

