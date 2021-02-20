Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to “Strong-Buy”

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $204.89 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.06 and its 200 day moving average is $230.83.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $598,245.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stamps.com by 99.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

