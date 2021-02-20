Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Trading Down 17.4%

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) fell 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 108,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 41,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zedcor Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

