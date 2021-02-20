ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Hits Market Cap of $149,583.73

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $149,583.73 and $152,900.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007014 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007385 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

