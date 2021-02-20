Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 807 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZEN stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

