Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 807 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.69. 891,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

