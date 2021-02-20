Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.38% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $71,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $143,606.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 780,835 shares of company stock worth $39,659,887.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

