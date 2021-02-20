ZEON Market Capitalization Tops $18.09 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $157,602.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.44 or 0.00833772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00038657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.33 or 0.04952517 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018438 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

