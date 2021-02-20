Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 750 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $327.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

