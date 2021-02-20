Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $189.09 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $227.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.