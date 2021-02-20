Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 23,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.