Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,557.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

