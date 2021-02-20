Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,449 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAHC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

