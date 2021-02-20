Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 76,331 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,331 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

