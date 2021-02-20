Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $312.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073849 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002340 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010166 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,263,039,839 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,572,686 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.