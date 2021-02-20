Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $95,000 Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blucora were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blucora by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOR. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

