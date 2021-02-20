Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $39.20 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.