Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $109,000 Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,636,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $8,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $565,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912,143 shares of company stock worth $139,711,655.

Shares of NARI opened at $118.69 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

