Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $83,000 Position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 104.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 48.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 224,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

