Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $764.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

