$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%.

Shares of Cango stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

