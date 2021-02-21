$0.28 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 2,969,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Avantor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.