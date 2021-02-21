-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,053. The stock has a market cap of $258.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. INmune Bio has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

